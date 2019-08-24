Blue Bombers top Eskimos for 3rd straight win
Winnipeg backup QB Streveler rushes for 95 yards and a TD in victory
Backup quarterback Chris Streveler rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held onto sole possession of first in the CFL West with a 34-28 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on a rainy Friday night.
It was the third win in a row for Winnipeg, which improved to a league-best 8-2.
Edmonton (6-4) was looking for its third straight victory and seventh of the season to keep pace with the Bombers, who are now four points up on second-place Edmonton while sweeping the two-game season series.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-2) sit atop the East.
It was a game that at one point looked like it would be decided by the kickers.
The Eskimos started the scoring with a 20-yard Sean Whyte field goal on the game's opening possession, with Winnipeg quickly responding with a 27-yarder from Justin Medlock.
