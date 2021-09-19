Skip to Main Content
Top-ranked Blue Bombers edge Elks for 4th straight victory

DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22 Saturday.

Edmonton surge into lead early in 3rd quarter but fail to hold on to 1st home win

The Canadian Press ·
Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, left, went 19 of 24 passing for 252 yards, a TD and an interception during his team's win over the Elks at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Blue Bombers (6-1) have won four games in a row while the Elks (2-4) have lost two straight and fell to 0-4 at home this season.

Winnipeg got off to a blazing start by scoring on its first drive, going 80 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Zach Collaros to Darvin Adams.

Collaros went 19 of 24 passing for 252 yards, a TD and an interception.

The Bombers doubled their lead on their next drive as Nic Demski ploughed his way through several defenders for a 21-yard rushing major to make it 14-0.

Edmonton got back into the game midway through the second thanks to a Christian Rector fumble recovery on the Bombers' nine-yard-line, leading to a James Wilder Jr. touchdown run.

Winnipeg kicker Ali Mourtada missed a 28-yard field goal attempt before Edmonton's Sean Whyte nailed a three-pointer from 44 yards out to make it 15-10 at the mid-mark.

The Blue Bombers had 250 yards of offence in the first half to the Elks' 125. QB Taylor Cornelius passed for 106 yards in the first half in his CFL debut as he replaced Trevor Harris, who was placed on the six-game injured list with a neck injury.

Cornelius finished the game with 19 completions on 33 pass attempts for 243 yards and three interceptions.

Edmonton surged into the lead early in the third quarter with an unconverted 19-yard TD run by Wilder.

However the Bombers regained the lead as Alford picked off Cornelius and took it back 22 yards for the touchdown. A two-point convert made it 23-16 for Winnipeg.

Whyte responded with a 32-yard field goal before Mourtada missed his third field goal attempt of the game from 44 yards.

The Bombers defence did it again late in the third as Cornelius fumbled deep in his own end, leading to a three-yard scoop and score by Bighill.

After Whyte kicked a 19-yard field goal, Winnipeg put the game away with a one-yard TD plunge by Sean McGuire.

Both teams have a bye next week. The Elks' next game will be in Ottawa on Sept. 28, while the Bombers will be in B.C. on Oct. 1. Winnipeg and Edmonton will then play each other again in a home-and-home series.

