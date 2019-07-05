Stanback scores 3 TDs as Alouettes down Ticats for 1st win of season

Alouettes running back William Stanback scored three touchdowns in a 36-26 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Percival Molson Stadium Thursday night, making it the Alouettes' first win of the season.

Stanback ran for 203 yards to go with his three scores, becoming the first Alouette to run for over 200 yards since Mike Pringle did it in 1998.

Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 202 yards and scored a rushing touchdown of his own. Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli threw two touchdowns and an interception to go with his 401 yards.

The Alouettes began the game with a Boris Bede field goal following a six-play, 60-yard drive led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. Later in the quarter, Stanback and the Alouettes got the ball back following a Glenn Love interception off Masoli. Stanback then scored his first of the day off another six-play drive, giving his team a 10-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter.

With less than two minutes to go in the first, Masoli threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Acklin on a five play, 78-yard drive. Hamilton, however, missed a two-point conversion. The score ended 10-6 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams' kickers provided all the scoring. Hamilton's Lirim Hajrullahu scored four field goals in the quarter, while Bede added his second of the day. The Ticats took an 18-13 lead into the break.