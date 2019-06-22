Eskimos overcome bad start against Lions to spoil Mike Reilly's return

Trevor Harris threw three touchdown passes, including two to Greg Ellingson, as the Eskimos overcame a bad start to spoil former quarterback Mike Reilly's return to Edmonton with a 39-23 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Eskimos are off to a 2-0 start, while the Lions fell to 0-2.

The Lions struck first, eight minutes into the opening quarter, when Reilly found Lemar Durant for a seven-yard TD pass, followed with the two-point conversion. B.C. added a 30-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo for an 11-0 lead soon after.

Edmonton responded with a 44-yard field goal by Sean Whyte late in the first quarter.

The Eskimos continued to shoot themselves in the foot with penalty after penalty to start the second, leading to a 25-yard Castillo field goal, and then a fumble recovery by Lions defender Davon Coleman added another 36-yard kick through the uprights for a 17-3 lead.

However, the Eskimos would come storming back.

Whyte connected on a 46-yard field goal before Harris completed a six-yard TD pass to Tevaun Smith.

They then took a 20-17 lead into the half on a three-yard TD pass from Harris to Ellingson with just six seconds left in the second frame.

BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly is tackled by Larry Dean (11) and Almondo Sewell (90) of the Edmonton Eskimos. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

B.C. tied the game back up to start the third with a 50-yard field goal.

Harris put the Esks back in front midway through the third with a two-yard QB keeper.

The Lions responded with a 45-yard field goal.

The third quarter closed with a massive 54-yard TD pass from Harris to Ellingson, followed by B.C. conceding a safety on its next possession.

Whyte then got a 27-yard field goal with six minutes to play.

Edmonton's seventh sack of the game turned the ball over on downs deep in Lions' territory, allowing the Eskimos to run out the clock.

Both teams are on the road next week as the Eskimos play in Winnipeg on Thursday and the Lions are in Calgary next Saturday.