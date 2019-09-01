Roughriders earn thrilling win over West-leading Blue Bombers

Brett Lauther's 26-yard field goal as time expired gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

Lauther kicked three field goals in a game dominated by both defences.

Chris Streveler's one-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes to go gave the Bombers a brief 17-16 lead. Winnipeg's offence had been shut out in the second half until Streveler's score, a play that capped an 11-play, 63-yard drive.

But Cody Fajardo, William Powell and the Saskatchewan offence responded with a lengthy drive to set up Lauther's heroics.

Powell rushed for 39 yards on the drive and finished with 59 yards on eight carries.

The Riders have won six straight games and improve to 7-3 and are now two points behind the Bombers (8-3) for first place in the CFL's West Division.