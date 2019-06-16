Skip to Main Content
Blue Bombers earn road win over Lions
CFL·Recap

Drew Wolitarsky reeled in a pair of touchdowns Saturday, helping his Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 33-23 road victory over the B.C. Lions.

Drew Wolitarsky leads the way for Winnipeg in season opener for both clubs

Gemma Karstens-Smith · The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Drew Wolitarsky (82) celebrates one of his two touchdowns against the B.C. Lions with teammates Nic Demski (10) and Anthony Gaitor (23) in Vancouver on Saturday. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)
The game marked the season opener for both teams.

Bombers (1-0) quarterback Matt Nichols tossed for 184 yards and three touchdowns, finishing 21 of his 33 passing attempts.

Mike Reilly tallied 324 passing yards for the Lions (0-1), connecting on 22-of 39-attempts. He threw one TD pass and two interceptions.

The contest pitted a proven Winnipeg squad against a B.C. roster that was entirely revamped over the off-season.

Mistakes plagued the Lions early, including slips, dropped balls and multiple interceptions.

WATCH | Lions drop home opener to Blue Bombers:

Brandon Rutley popped off for a 108 yard kickoff return, but it wasn't enough for the BC Lions who lost 33-23 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. 1:18

