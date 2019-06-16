Blue Bombers earn road win over Lions

Drew Wolitarsky reeled in a pair of touchdowns Saturday, helping his Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 33-23 road victory over the B.C. Lions.

The game marked the season opener for both teams.

Bombers (1-0) quarterback Matt Nichols tossed for 184 yards and three touchdowns, finishing 21 of his 33 passing attempts.

Mike Reilly tallied 324 passing yards for the Lions (0-1), connecting on 22-of 39-attempts. He threw one TD pass and two interceptions.

The contest pitted a proven Winnipeg squad against a B.C. roster that was entirely revamped over the off-season.

Mistakes plagued the Lions early, including slips, dropped balls and multiple interceptions.

WATCH | Lions drop home opener to Blue Bombers: