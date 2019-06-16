Redblacks edge Stampeders in Grey Cup rematch

The Ottawa Redblacks came from behind to beat the Calgary Stampeders 32-28 in the season-opener for both football teams Saturday.

Trailing 28-25 with a minute and half to play, Redblacks quarterback Dominique Davis scored on a five-yard carry for the winning touchdown.

Davis rushed for three touchdowns in just his third career CFL start.

Lewis Ward kicked field goals from 43, 26 and 30 yards and Richie Leone contributed a pair of punt singles in the Redblacks' first win at McMahon Stadium.

Halfback Brandon Smith scored off an interception for Calgary and the Stampeders turned two of Tre Roberson's three picks in the game into touchdowns.

Don Jackson and Juwan Brescacin scored majors for the hosts in front of an announced 26,301.