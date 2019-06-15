Eskimos escape season opener with win over Alouettes

Kenny Stafford reeled in a pair of touchdown passes from Trevor Harris as the new-look Edmonton Eskimos survived a scare to start the season on a positive note with a 32-25 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran in another while passing for 447 yards on 32-of-41 attempts in the air.

After Montreal (0-1) conceded a safety on its first possession, Edmonton (1-0) came close to adding to its lead, only to see Ricky Collins Jr., fumble the ball away at the Alouettes' five-yard-line, with the turnover going to Marcus Cromartie.

A punt return fumble recovery by Montreal's Boseko Lokombo would lead to an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Antonio Pipkin to DeVier Posey and a 7-2 Alouettes lead.

The Eskimos finally got their act together midway through the second with a long drive capped off by a 27-yard TD pass from Harris to Stafford.

Montreal responded with a single on a missed field goal by Boris Bede before Edmonton took a 16-8 lead into the half on a 10-yard TD pass from Harris to Stafford.