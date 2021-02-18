CFL votes to start 2021 season in August after meeting
The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season. The league's board of governors have voted unanimously in favour of an amended collective bargaining agreement and starting the '21 campaign Aug. 5.
League shutdown in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league unveiled plans in November for a full 18-game season that was to have started in June but later pushed back the start to August and reduced the number of games to 14.
The Grey Cup game was also pushed back from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 in Hamilton.
