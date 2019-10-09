Argos trade Zach Collaros to Blue Bombers
QB on the move again in 2019, has played just 1 game this season
The Toronto Argonauts dealt quarterback Zach Collaros to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday just prior to the league's trade deadline.
Winnipeg sent a 2020 third-round pick to Toronto that would become a first-round selection if Collaros re-signs with the Bombers. Collaros, 31, is scheduled to become a free agent in February.
The Bombers also receive a fifth-round pick from Toronto.
Saskatchewan put Collaros on the six-game injured list. But with the emergence of backup Cody Fajardo, the club traded Collaros to Toronto for a 2020 fourth-round selection July 31.
Collaros never played a down with the Argos but has been cleared to play.
Collaros does address a need in Winnipeg. The Bombers are 2-4 with backup Chris Streveler after incumbent Matt Nichols suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
Like Collaros, Nichols is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.
Winnipeg (9-6) has clinched a playoff spot but will chase its first win in four games when it hosts the Montreal Alouettes (8-6) on Saturday.