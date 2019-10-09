Argos trade Zach Collaros to Blue Bombers

The Toronto Argonauts dealt quarterback Zach Collaros to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday just prior to the league's trade deadline.

According to a league source, the Bombers and Argos went back and forth on the subject of draft picks before reaching an agreement at 4:59 p.m. ET, one minute prior to the deadline.

Winnipeg sent a 2020 third-round pick to Toronto that would become a first-round selection if Collaros re-signs with the Bombers. Collaros, 31, is scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The Bombers also receive a fifth-round pick from Toronto.

Winnipeg becomes Collaros's third team this season. He began the year with Saskatchewan but suffered a concussion in the Riders' season-opening loss to Hamilton.

Saskatchewan put Collaros on the six-game injured list. But with the emergence of backup Cody Fajardo, the club traded Collaros to Toronto for a 2020 fourth-round selection July 31.

Collaros never played a down with the Argos but has been cleared to play.

Collaros threw for 2,999 yards with nine TDs and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season with Saskatchewan. Collaros was traded to the Roughriders in January 2018 by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and signed a one-year deal in the off-season to remain in Regina.

Collaros does address a need in Winnipeg. The Bombers are 2-4 with backup Chris Streveler after incumbent Matt Nichols suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Like Collaros, Nichols is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.

Winnipeg (9-6) has clinched a playoff spot but will chase its first win in four games when it hosts the Montreal Alouettes (8-6) on Saturday.