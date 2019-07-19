Stamps bounce back with win over Argos

Juwan Brescacin hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Nick Arbuckle to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 26-16 win over the Toronto Argonauts at McMahon Stadium on Thursday.

Tre Roberson also ran back a fumble for a touchdown for the Stampeders (3-2), who bounced back from a 30-23 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats five days earlier in Hamilton.

Rene Paredes kicked a field goal and Rob Maver, who was playing in his 150th career CFL game with the Stamps, had a single.

Armanti Edwards and James Wilder Jr. caught touchdown passes from Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, while Tyler Crapigna had a field goal for the Argonauts (0-5).

The Calgary Stampeders defence forced seven turnovers as the beat the Toronto Argonauts 26-16. 2:04

After a slow start for both teams, Crapigna opened the scoring at 9:28 of the first quarter when he kicked a 50-yard field goal.

Brandon Smith picked off an errant pass by Bethel-Thompson to give the Stamps great field position late in the opening quarter. Arbuckle then completed three straight passes, including a 20-yard touchdown strike to Brescacin with 55 seconds to play in the first to give Calgary a 7-3 lead.

The Stamps extended their lead to 11-3 thanks to a 31-yard field goal by Paredes and a 65-yard single by Maver.

Arbuckle then led Calgary on an extended drive before being picked off in the end zone by Toronto's Alden Darby.

Bethel-Thompson took advantage of the timely turnover by engineering a seven-play, 85-yard drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Edwards with no time left on the clock in the first half.

The Argos missed out on a great opportunity to record a two-point convert after Calgary's Mike Rose was penalized for roughing the passer on Toronto's first try. Given a second chance, Bethel-Thompson wasn't able to find an open receiver in the end zone.

Early in the third quarter, Calgary linebacker Cory Greenwood laid a big hit on Edwards to force the fumble that Roberson picked up and ran back 93 yards into the Toronto end zone.

Arbuckle then completed a short pass to Reggie Begelton for a two-point convert to extend Calgary's lead to 19-9.

Turnover troubles continued for the Argos in the third quarter as Calgary's Raheem Wilson picked off another errant pass by Bethel-Thompson for his first-career CFL interception.

Four plays later, Arbuckle tossed an eight-yard TD pass to Brescacin to cap off a 46-yard scoring drive.