Lions trounce Argos to keep faint playoff hopes alive

Bryan Burnham had three touchdowns and his B.C. Lions trounced the Toronto Argonauts 55-8 Saturday.

The loss officially eliminates the Argos (2-12) from playoff contention, while keeping the Lions' (5-10) faint hope for a post-season berth alive.

Burnham tallied 145 receiving yards in the effort and B.C. quarterback Mike Reilly threw for 276 yards, including five touchdowns. Danny O'Brien came in to relieve Reilly midway through the fourth quarter, adding seven passing yards.

Argos quarterback James Franklin completed 6-of-9 attempts for 32 yards with an interception. He was replaced by McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the third quarter, who connected on 9-of-14 attempts for 94 yards, including a touchdown.

B.C. dominated offensively, allowing Toronto just 167 offensive yards and 16:36 in possession time.

Bungled offensive plays plagued Toronto throughout the game, starting on the Argos' first drive of the night when Lions defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome knocked down Franklin's first pass.