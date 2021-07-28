CFL veterans Sinkfield Jr., Quinn among 6 players released by Argonauts
Veteran receiver Terrell Sinkfield Jr. was among six players released Wednesday by the Toronto Argonauts.
Sinkfield Jr, 30, has spent time in the CFL with Toronto (2014), Hamilton (2014-15, 2018) and B.C. (2016). His best campaign was 2015 with the Ticats when he had 69 catches for 1,030 yards with six TDs.
Toronto also released Canadian offensive lineman Quinn Smith, who appeared in 40 games with the Calgary Stampeders but last played in the CFL in 2017. The Toronto native was taken in the first round, No. 7 overall, in the 2014 draft.
Also let go was Eric Starczala, a rookie offensive lineman from Cambridge, Ont. The six-foot-five, 315 pound Starczala played collegiately at Guelph and was drafted in the seventh round, No. 62 overall, by the Argos in 2019.
Toronto also released Canadian offensive lineman Mojtaba Mehry and American defensive linemen Eli Howard and Ronald Ollie.
