Argos rally to defeat Redblacks with 11-point 4th quarter

A fourth-quarter touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Boris Bede's fifth field goal of the game powered the Toronto Argonauts to a 23-20 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday.

Toronto wins 2nd straight as Ottawa stretches losing streak to 6 games

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson attempts a pass during CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trailing 20-12, Bethel-Thompson connected with Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown pass and then completed the play with a two-point conversion toss to DaVaris Daniels to tie the game at 4:37 of the fourth.

Bede then connected from 34 yards out for his fifth field goal of the game and a 23-20 lead with just under four minutes to play.

Devlin Hodges was making his first career CFL start for the Redblacks but only threw for 90 yards as Ottawa fell to 2-11 with their sixth straight loss.

The Toronto Argonauts complete their 4th-quarter rally with a 23-20 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Bethel-Thompson threw for almost 300 yards but was intercepted three times. The Argonauts improved to 8-4 and remain first in the East Division.

DeVonte Dedmon took the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown in his return after missing the past two games with an ankle injury to give the Redblacks a 20-9 lead.

