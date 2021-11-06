Argos rally to defeat Redblacks with 11-point 4th quarter
Toronto wins 2nd straight as Ottawa stretches losing streak to 6 games
A fourth-quarter touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Boris Bede's fifth field goal of the game powered the Toronto Argonauts to a 23-20 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday.
Bede then connected from 34 yards out for his fifth field goal of the game and a 23-20 lead with just under four minutes to play.
Devlin Hodges was making his first career CFL start for the Redblacks but only threw for 90 yards as Ottawa fell to 2-11 with their sixth straight loss.
Bethel-Thompson threw for almost 300 yards but was intercepted three times. The Argonauts improved to 8-4 and remain first in the East Division.
DeVonte Dedmon took the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown in his return after missing the past two games with an ankle injury to give the Redblacks a 20-9 lead.
