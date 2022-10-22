Argonauts clinch 1st place in East Division with wild victory over Alouettes
Toronto wins game with single point after missed field goal on final play
A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal.
The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Toronto's (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception.
Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
The Alouettes found lots of success through the air on their opening drive, gaining 52 yards in only three plays and finding themselves on the Toronto 15 yard-line.
All the progress would be undone when Montreal went for it on third down. They turned the ball over when Harris's pass was intercepted by Jonathan Jones.
Starting at their own one-yard line, the Argonauts proceeded to march down the field, covering 109 yards in just seven plays.
They would cap it off by scoring the first touchdown of the game with just over four minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Bethel-Thompson found Markeith Ambles from two yards out, drawing first blood.
AND we are on the board <a href="https://twitter.com/_markeithambles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_markeithambles</a>🔥 <a href="https://t.co/uSo28AIr7M">pic.twitter.com/uSo28AIr7M</a>—@TorontoArgos
With just under four minutes left in the half, Montreal finally got their first points on the board. A 50-yard catch and run from Jake Wieneke set up a 42-yard field goal by David Cote, making the score 7-3 at halftime.
Toronto started the second half by returning the opening kickoff 59 yards and then capitalizing on weak coverage in Montreal's secondary to score their second touchdown of the game.
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. lost his marker after receiving a pass at the 13-yard line and strolled into the end zone. Montreal responded right away with another Cote field goal from 26 yards out.
Just one play later, Bethel-Thompson's ill-advised bomb downfield found the waiting arms of Marc-Antoine Dequoy, giving the Alouettes new life.
The possession would give Cote his third field goal of the game, tying the game 16-16 after converting from 47 yards.
On the ensuing drive, a series of penalties brought Toronto to the Montreal one-yard line. Chad Kelly made no mistake as the quarterback sneaked the ball in, allowing the Alouettes to tie the game.
RETAKE THE LEAD 😤 <a href="https://t.co/fYH3YveBuV">pic.twitter.com/fYH3YveBuV</a>—@TorontoArgos
As Montreal marched down, the field Harris came alive, finding receivers every time he dropped back. They completed the comeback when Eugene Lewis's diving catch tied things up again.
With 34 seconds on the clock, Toronto drove down the field and set up a field-goal attempt for Boris Bede. While Bede missed the kick, the single point was enough to give the Argonauts the win with no time left on the clock.
