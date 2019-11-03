Skip to Main Content
Tiger-Cats edge Argos on 40-yard field goal to go undefeated at home
CFL·CFL WEEK 21

Tiger-Cats edge Argos on 40-yard field goal to go undefeated at home

Lirim Hajrullahu's 40-yard yard field goal with two seconds remaining earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a 21-18 home win over the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night.

Hamilton's Orlondo Steinauer ties CFL record for most wins by rookie coach

Dan Ralph · The Canadian Press ·
Tiger-Cats running back Cameron Marshall (27) gets swarmed during Hamilton's 21-18 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. (Peter Power/Canadian Press )

Hajrullahu's boot capped an eight-play, 40-yard march orchestrated by David Watford. More importantly, it ensured Hamilton (15-3) finished the regular season with five straight victories and unbeaten at home (9-0), thrilling the Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,804.

Hamilton also swept the three-game series with Toronto. And Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer tied Dave Dickenson's CFL record for most wins by a first-head coach of 15 set in 2014 with Calgary.

But the dramatic kick capped a game that felt — and often looked — like a pre-season contest as both teams didn't dress most of their starters. Hamilton (15-3) had already clinched first in the East Division, and home field for the conference final Nov. 17, while Toronto (4-14) was eliminated from post-season contention a while ago.

WATCH | Ticats defend perfect home record:

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats successfully defended their home field once again in a 21-18 win over the Toronto Argos. 0:47

Punter Ronnie Pfeffer, not kicker Zach Medeiros, had a chance to put Toronto ahead but missed a 22-yard field goal that went for a single to tie the score 18-18 at 12:38. Hajrullahu's 57-yard single at 8:57 of the fourth put Hamilton ahead 18-17.

Hamilton rookie Hayden Moore was 18-of-28 passing for 218 yards in his first CFL start with four interceptions — two more were nullified by penalty. Two of the legal picks came in Toronto's endzone, halting potential Ticats scoring drives.

