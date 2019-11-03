Tiger-Cats edge Argos on 40-yard field goal to go undefeated at home
Hamilton's Orlondo Steinauer ties CFL record for most wins by rookie coach
Lirim Hajrullahu's 40-yard yard field goal with two seconds remaining earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a 21-18 home win over the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday night.
Hamilton also swept the three-game series with Toronto. And Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer tied Dave Dickenson's CFL record for most wins by a first-head coach of 15 set in 2014 with Calgary.
But the dramatic kick capped a game that felt — and often looked — like a pre-season contest as both teams didn't dress most of their starters. Hamilton (15-3) had already clinched first in the East Division, and home field for the conference final Nov. 17, while Toronto (4-14) was eliminated from post-season contention a while ago.
WATCH | Ticats defend perfect home record:
Punter Ronnie Pfeffer, not kicker Zach Medeiros, had a chance to put Toronto ahead but missed a 22-yard field goal that went for a single to tie the score 18-18 at 12:38. Hajrullahu's 57-yard single at 8:57 of the fourth put Hamilton ahead 18-17.
Hamilton rookie Hayden Moore was 18-of-28 passing for 218 yards in his first CFL start with four interceptions — two more were nullified by penalty. Two of the legal picks came in Toronto's endzone, halting potential Ticats scoring drives.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.