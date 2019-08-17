Harris throws 3 TD passes, runs for 2 others as Eskimos down Argos

Trevor Harris threw three TD passes and ran for two others to earn the Edmonton Eskimos a 41-26 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Harris completed 28-of-41 passes for 420 yards, his 22nd straight game with 20 or more completions. That's two short of the CFL record held by former Eskimo-Argo Ricky Ray.

Toronto pulled to within 34-26 on McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 28-yard TD pass to Brandon Burks at 5:24 of the fourth. But Harris's one-yard TD run at 11:44 put Edmonton ahead 41-26.

Edmonton (6-3) earned a third straight win over the Argos and seventh in nine contests. But it was the club's first victory in Toronto since 2016.

Greg Ellingson had 10 catches for 170 yards and two TDs for Edmonton. DaVaris Daniels added five receptions for 155 yards.

Toronto (1-7) was chasing a second straight home win. It beat Winnipeg 28-27 in its last contest Aug. 1.