Elks end 8-game losing streak with victory over resting Argonauts
Having already clinching East, Toronto sits starting QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Rookie Taylor Cornelius ran for a touchdown as the Edmonton Elks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 13-7 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Tuesday night.
But it wasn't exactly a stellar performance by Cornelius, who was 15-of-32 passing for 160 yards and three interceptions. And while the game often had the feel of an exhibition contest, Edmonton earned its first victory since 32-20 decision over the Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 6.
The contest was originally scheduled for Aug. 26 but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues and rescheduled for Tuesday night. It attracted an announced gathering of 6,247 at BMO Field on a night when the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Nashville Predators and Canada faced Mexico in a men's World Cup qualifying soccer contest in Edmonton.
WATCH | Elks upend Argos:
Edmonton earned a fourth straight win over Toronto and fifth in six meetings. The Elks complete their season Friday night visiting the B.C. Lions.
Toronto (9-5) suffered its first home defeat (6-1) and had a three-game win streak halted. But the Argos had already cemented top spot in the East Division so most of their veterans, including starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson, didn't play.
Antonio Pipkin made his first start of the year for Toronto. He completed 10-of-22 passes for 111 yards with an interception before giving way to rookie Cole McDonald in the fourth. Pipkin also ran nine times for 78 yards and a TD.
McDonald completed four-of-eight passes for 45 yards with an interception.
Cornelius appeared poised to increase Edmonton's lead late in the third, engineering an 11-play, 69-yard drive. But Toronto's Shaq Richardson intercepted Cornelius in the end zone to end the Elks' scoring threat.
Whyte booted two field goals and a convert.
Thomas Costigan helped Edmonton take a 10-6 lead into halftime. Costigan sacked Pipkin for an 11-yard loss on third-and-five from the Edmonton 14-yard line at 14:47 of the second, ending Toronto's 13-play, 70-yard march.
Earlier on the drive, Toronto went for it on third-and-7. Pipkin found Damion Jeanpiere on an 11-yard completion to the Edmonton 19-yard line.
Whyte's 22-yard field goal at 3:59 of the second put Edmonton ahead 10-6 lead. It came after Toronto was penalized for an illegal kick following Sato's nine-yard punt, giving the Elks possession at their own 40-yard line.
Cornelius put Edmonton ahead 7-6 on an 18-yard TD run at 6:03.
Pipkin opened the scoring with a two-yard TD run at 3:15. It was set up by Robertson Daniel's 40-interception return to the Edmonton 17-yard line but Sato missed the convert as Pipkin appeared to have trouble with the hold.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?