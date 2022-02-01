Toronto Argonauts ink starting QB Bethel-Thompson to new deal
33-year-old passer was slated to become a free agent next week
The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Monday.
Bethel-Thompson, 33, was slated to become a free agent next week.
"There are hundreds of reasons to sign back: unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood," the quarterback said in a statement. "At the end of the day it comes down to one: [Argos GM] Michael 'Pinball' Clemons.
"He epitomizes championship DNA. Last year we established a standard of winning and this year is about raising it to the 'Pinball' level."
Bethel-Thompson appeared in 14 games last season, posting a 7-2 record as Toronto's starter. He helped the Argos finish atop the East Division with a 9-5 record.
Bethel-Thompson completed 203-for-306 passes (66.3 per cent) for 2,303 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Bethel-Thompson joined the Argos in 2017, backing up veteran Ricky Ray when Toronto won the Grey Cup that season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?