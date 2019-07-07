Lions beat error-prone Argonauts on game-ending rouge

Sergio Castillo's single off a missed 42-yard field-goal try on the final play earned the B.C. Lions an 18-17 decision over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night for their first win of the season.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson pulled Toronto even at 17-17 on a 23-yard TD strike to James Wilder Jr. with 40 seconds left in regulation. He then found S.J. Green on the two-point convert.

But Drew Brown's ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving B.C. the ball at its 45 with 38 seconds remaining. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly drove the offence to the Toronto 30-yard line but an illegal procedure call forced Castillo to try the 42-yard boot.

His kick was wide. Toronto returner Chris Rainey caught the ball but stepped on the back line to give the Lions the win.

BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly, left, is the 26th player since 1950 to start 100 CFL regular season games at quarterback. Reilly went 23-of-34 passing for 272 yards with a TD and interception against the Argos. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/Canadian Press )

B.C. (1-3) earned DeVone Claybrooks his first CFL head-coaching win. Claybrooks spent three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders defensive co-ordinator before joining the Lions this off-season.

Reilly finished 23-of-34 passing for 272 yards with a TD and interception while John White ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries while adding four receptions for 28 yards. Lemar Durant had nine receptions for 125 yards and a score.