CFL

CFL's top 3 rushers in line for Most Outstanding Player honour

The CFL's top three rushers are up for this year's Most Outstanding Player award, as Montreal's William Stanback, Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey and Edmonton's James Wilder Jr. were nominated by their respective teams.

Montreal's Stanback, Calgary's Carey, Edmonton's Wilder Jr. nominated for CFL's top award

The Canadian Press ·
Alouettes' William Stanback, seen above facing the B.C. Lions on September, entered the final week of the CFL regular season leading the league with 1,131 rushing yards. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The CFL's nine clubs each submitted their nominations Wednesday for the league's year-end awards.

Stanback entered the final week of the CFL regular season leading the league with 1,131 rushing yards. Carey (869) and Wilder (770) were next on the list. Carey ranked second in the league with seven rushing touchdowns.

Three quarterbacks were nominated, with Saskatchewan's Cody Fajardo, Winnipeg's Zach Collaros and Toronto's McLeod Bethel-Thompson getting the nod.

B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead, Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence and Ottawa receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon round out the outstanding player nominees.

Lawrence is also Hamilton's nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while Dedmon is also Ottawa's pick for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Other double nominees include Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo (defence, Most Outstanding Canadian) and Elks kicker Sean White (Canadian, special teams).

The finalists for the awards, which also include Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Most Outstanding Rookie, will be announced on Nov. 25.

The awards will be presented Dec. 10, two days before the Grey Cup takes place at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.

