Tiger-Cats ruin Alouettes' home opener, claim 1st win of season
14,753 fans were in attendance at Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stole the show in the Montreal Alouettes' home opener.
Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans threw two touchdown passes in a 27-10 win over Montreal in front of 14,753 fans at Percival Molson Stadium Friday night.
After failing to record more than eight points in a game this season, the Tiger-Cats (1-2) broke their 2021 scoring record in the first half alone.
Percival Molson Stadium roared for the first time when wide receiver Quan Bray notched the Alouettes' (1-2) first touchdown in the second quarter. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., located Bray to his left and the 10-yard pass resulted in Montreal's first touchdown at home.
Montreal's defence kept Hamilton from advancing in the second quarter but Domagala added a second field goal to his tally. His attempt from 46 yards out went straight through the uprights giving Hamilton a 13-7 lead.
Adams Jr., got into his groove late in the first half throwing twice to BJ Cunningham for 11- and 26-yard gains respectively. However, the quarterback struggled to find his receivers as he got to the red zone, settling for a field goal from kicker David Cote bringing the score 13-10 at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hamilton's defence took care of business as Frankie Williams notched the first interception of the game, placing the Ticats in a great position to score.
It's <a href="https://twitter.com/ttpfrank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ttpfrank</a> with the INT for the 🐯!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameday</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Ticats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ticats</a> <a href="https://t.co/lRjsAyqqnG">pic.twitter.com/lRjsAyqqnG</a>—@CFL
Evans found his second touchdown pass of the night with a three-yard attempt to fullback Nikola Kalinic lifting the Ticats to a 20-10 lead and silencing the Montreal crowd.
Following a late Alouettes turnover on downs, running back Sean-Thomas Erlington ran in Hamilton's final touchdown. The Montreal native's five-yard run sealed the Ticats win.
