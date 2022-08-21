Côté kicks game-winning field goal on final play to lift Alouettes over Tiger-Cats
Montreal QB Trevor Harris passes for 382 yards, 3 touchdowns in 29-28 win
David Côté of the Montreal Alouettes kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the game to steal a 29-28 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The kicker closed the deal with his last second heroics and his teammates stormed the field in celebration.
Quarterback Matthew Shiltz made a return to Montreal after playing four seasons with the Alouettes. Shiltz passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Tim White notched two TDs.
WATCH l Côté drills game-winning field goal:
Montreal's Trevor Harris passed for 382 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Tiger-Cats (3-6) took an early lead when Shiltz found White with a 10-yard pass. White was tackled but stretched his arm to get the football beyond the goal line.
The Alouettes (3-6) tried to respond with a touchdown on the next drive but were stopped in the red zone by the Hamilton defence. David Cote placed the football through the uprights for his first field goal of the game.
Small's first field goal attempt missed but left the end zone, scoring a single.
Montreal took their first lead of the game when Harris found Eugene Lewis with a 23-yard pass. Both players combined for the two-point conversion putting the Alouettes 11-8.
Kaion Julien-Grant single-handedly regained Montreal's lead in the third quarter. The receiver caught Harris' pass in the backfield and swerved his way for 54 yards and into the end zone.
A defensive pass interference by Alouettes cornerback Mike Jones brought Hamilton to the one-yard line. Jamie Newman made the QB sneak to tie the game once again.
The Ticats added another touchdown to end the third quarter. Shiltz passed to White who made his way through the Montreal defence for a 64-yard touchdown play.
Montreal regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Harris threw to Reggie White Jr. for a 45-yard touchdown. Cote added the one-point conversion to lift Montreal up 26-25.
