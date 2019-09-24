Alouettes' Vernon Adams Jr. suspended 1 game for helmet-swinging incident

The CFL has suspended Montreal's Vernon Adams Jr. for one game following a "dangerous and reckless act" Saturday that saw the Alouettes quarterback swing a helmet at Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill.

The league announced the suspension Monday night following a telephone hearing with Adams and representatives of the Canadian Football League Players' Association (CFLPA).

Bighill and Adams were engaged on an interception return during Montreal's come-from-behind 38-37 win. As Adams was going down, he had a grip of Bighill's facemask with both hands.

WATCH | Alouttes rally from 24-point deficit to beat Blue Bombers:

Adams Jr. throws for three touchdowns in the 4th quarter, including completing a 94-yard game-winning drive. The 38-37 win is the biggest comeback in franchise history. 2:19

Bighill's helmet came off as the Alouettes quarterback went to the turf. Then while lying on his back, Adams swung Bighill's helmet with his left hand at the Bombers' linebacker.

Bighill, who didn't retaliate, tweeted afterward the helmet hit him in the face.

Adams was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but wasn't ejected.

Montreal rallied from a 24-point deficit to secure the win, the largest comeback in club history. Adams played a big role, completing 27-of-43 passes for 488 yards and four TDs while rushing six times for 38 yards.

Adams will miss the Alouettes' road game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday.