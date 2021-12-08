CFL suspends Argos' VP of player personnel John Murphy indefinitely after altercation with fans
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts executive John Murphy indefinitely Wednesday for an altercation with fans after the East Division final.
Video of altercation involving Murphy, Argos players circulated on social media
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts executive John Murphy indefinitely Wednesday for an altercation with fans after the East Division final.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated Toronto 27-19 at BMO Field on Sunday to advance to the Grey Cup. After the game, Murphy and some Argos players got involved in an altercation with fans as they left the field.
On Monday, both the CFL and Argos stated they were reviewing the matter.
Murphy is the Argos vice-president of player personnel.
WATCH | Ticats fans clash with Argos players post-game:
The league reiterated Tuesday its investigation into the incident continues.
Video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?