Skip to Main Content
CFL

CFL suspends Argos' VP of player personnel John Murphy indefinitely after altercation with fans

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts executive John Murphy indefinitely Wednesday for an altercation with fans after the East Division final.

Video of altercation involving Murphy, Argos players circulated on social media

The Canadian Press ·
After a 27-19 loss to the Tiger-Cats on Sunday at BMO Field on Sunday, Argonauts executive John Murphy and some Toronto players got involved in an altercation with fans as they left the field. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts executive John Murphy indefinitely Wednesday for an altercation with fans after the East Division final.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated Toronto 27-19 at BMO Field on Sunday to advance to the Grey Cup. After the game, Murphy and some Argos players got involved in an altercation with fans as they left the field.

On Monday, both the CFL and Argos stated they were reviewing the matter.

Murphy is the Argos vice-president of player personnel.

WATCH | Ticats fans clash with Argos players post-game:

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans clash with Toronto Argonauts players

2 days ago
Duration 2:05
Investigations are underway after some Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans clashed with several Toronto Argonauts players following Sunday’s CFL eastern division final, which the Tiger-Cats won. 2:05

The league reiterated Tuesday its investigation into the incident continues.

Video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now