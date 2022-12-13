CFL opens 2023 season June 8 in Calgary and moves divisional playoffs to Saturdays
League also reduces number of times teams play back-to-back vs. same opponent
The Canadian Football League released its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, with a bit of a twist.
For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games will be played on Saturdays, with the semifinals taking place on Nov. 4 before the divisional finals go Nov. 11.
In addition, the league has reduced the number of times teams host games in consecutive weeks and halved the instances of teams playing back-to-backs against the same opponent.
The regular season will begin June 8 with the B.C. Lions taking on the Stampeders in Calgary in a Thursday night matchup.
The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will raise their banner in their season opener against rival Hamilton on June 18.
Winnipeg, the Cup finalist, kicks off its season June 9, hosting the Tiger-Cats.
The 2023 Grey Cup is Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.
The first of nine pre-season games will be contested May 22 with the Edmonton Elks heading to Calgary. The matchup will be lone contest of that week, with the other eight coming in the following two weeks.
The CFL will honour Canada's 156th birthday with a Canada Day matchup with Montreal hosting Winnipeg. Montreal will also host the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving.
In Labour Day action, the Ticats host the Argos and the Elks welcome the Stampeders to their stomping grounds at Commonwealth Stadium.
WATCH | Argonauts take down Blue Bombers for 18th Grey Cup title:
