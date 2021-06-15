1st CFL game since 2019 a Blue Bombers-Tiger-Cats Grey Cup rematch
Redblacks, Roughriders, Ticats to host traditional Labour Day matchups in September
The Canadian Football League has scheduled a Grey Cup rematch for its return.
The CFL's first game on opening night will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The last league game played was between the two teams, with the Bombers downing the Ticats 33-12 in the '19 Grey Cup contest.
There will be no exhibition games this year.
WATCH | CFL to return in summer for abbreviated 2021 season:
The newly renamed Edmonton Elks will play their first game Aug. 7 hosting the Ottawa Redblacks. All four East Division teams will play the first two weeks of the season in Western Canada as some West Division clubs are expected to be able to host fans sooner and in greater numbers as the season gets underway.
Then on Sept. 6, Toronto will visit Hamilton while the Calgary Stampeders will host Edmonton. The six teams will meet again in rematches the following week. The Ticats will visit the Argos on Sept. 10 before the Riders visit Winnipeg and Calgary visits Edmonton the following day.
The Labour Day game versus Toronto will be Hamilton's first this season at Tim Hortons Field. The Argos will be the first East Division team to play at home when they host Winnipeg on Aug. 21.
Montreal's first home contest will be Aug. 27 versus Hamilton while Ottawa returns to TD Stadium on Aug. 28 against the B.C. Lions.
Six of the final eight games on the schedule will be between division rivals. The Grey Cup game will cap the season Dec. 12 in Hamilton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?