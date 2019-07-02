Roughriders roll over Argos for 1st win of season in rain-delayed game

Cody Fajardo threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns as the Saskatchewan Roughriders cracked the win column for the first time this season with a 32-7 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Canada Day.

Building on a solid start from a week ago, his first in the CFL, Fajardo connected on 24-of-31 pass attempts on Monday.

The Riders improved to 1-2, while Toronto dropped to 0-2.

Kyran Moore and Cory Watson caught touchdown passes from Fajardo in the first half.

The third-year quarterback also had a rushing major in the second quarter as the Riders built a 25-0 lead before a two-hour and three-minute weather delay chased both teams to their respective locker rooms with 1:39 to go.

The Riders led 25-0 when the delay was issued and 26-7 at halftime.

Brett Lauther kicked four field goals for Saskatchewan.

Moore led the Riders with 127 yards receiving, while Shaq Evans added 112 yards on five catches. KD Cannon had 71 receiving yards on five catches.

William Powell rushed for 77 yards.

The Mosaic stadium stands empty after an evacuation due to a lightning storm interrupting the first half. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

For the second consecutive game, the Argonauts offence sputtered with quarterback James Franklin at the controls.

Franklin was intercepted twice — including once in the end zone — and managed 224 yards passing on 20-of-28 attempts.

Armanti Edwards had four catches for 50 yards.

James Wilder Jr., rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries and added 39 yards receiving.

Toronto was blown out 64-14 in its first game of the season by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Argos offence managed just 287 yards in that contest.

Fajardo, in his first career start a week ago in Ottawa, threw two touchdowns and 360 yards. The Riders lost that game 44-41.

Fajardo took over for the injured Zach Collaros, who was placed on the six-game injured list after he was knocked out of the Riders' Week 1 contest at Hamilton.

It's a quick turnaround for both teams as they're back in action in five days. The Riders will host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, while the Argos return home to take on the B.C. Lions.