Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Defensive lineman gets 2-game suspension for low hit that injured Ottawa QB Masoli

The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, seen during a game last season, received three separate suspensions for incidents that took place during his team's 28-13 victory over Ottawa on Friday. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour.

"This behaviour has no place in our league," Ambrosie said in a written statement on Monday. "This discipline is intended to send a strong message that it will not be tolerated."

Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in serious injury and Marino's ejection from the game, and for Marino's subsequent celebration of the hit.

He received a one-game suspension for verbal comments made about Masoli's heritage during the game, which violates the CFL's Code of Conduct. And he received another one-game suspension for his illegal and reckless tackle of an Ottawa offensive lineman on a previous play.

The league also cited Marino's discipline record after 12 CFL games, which includes a previous ejection and two fines for his manner of play.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now