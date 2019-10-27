Riders edge Eskimos with last-gasp field goal to secure home playoff date

Brett Lauther nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired as the Saskatchewan Roughriders won their second game in a row and fourth out of the last five with a 27-24 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

The Roughriders (12-5) have earned at least a home playoff date and still have hopes of hosting the Western final.

The game didn't have playoff implications for Edmonton (8-9), which already has its ticket booked to cross over to the East.

WATCH | Riders hit walk-off field goal to beat Eskimos

Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris made his return after being sidelined since Sept. 7 with a hand injury and made a 65-yard pass to Ricky Collins Jr. on his first play of the game, only to then be intercepted in the end zone by Rider Nick Marshall.

Edmonton came back and scored on its next possession, with Calvin McCarty going in on a one-yard plunge.

The Eskimos closed out the opening quarter with Mike Moore recovering a fumble by Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo on the Saskatchewan one, leading to McCarty's second TD on the night.