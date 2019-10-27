Riders edge Eskimos with last-gasp field goal to secure home playoff date
Brett Lauther nails 43-yard kick with time expired to seal Saskatchewan's victory
Brett Lauther nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired as the Saskatchewan Roughriders won their second game in a row and fourth out of the last five with a 27-24 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
The Roughriders (12-5) have earned at least a home playoff date and still have hopes of hosting the Western final.
The game didn't have playoff implications for Edmonton (8-9), which already has its ticket booked to cross over to the East.
WATCH | Riders hit walk-off field goal to beat Eskimos
Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris made his return after being sidelined since Sept. 7 with a hand injury and made a 65-yard pass to Ricky Collins Jr. on his first play of the game, only to then be intercepted in the end zone by Rider Nick Marshall.
Edmonton came back and scored on its next possession, with Calvin McCarty going in on a one-yard plunge.
The Eskimos closed out the opening quarter with Mike Moore recovering a fumble by Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo on the Saskatchewan one, leading to McCarty's second TD on the night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.