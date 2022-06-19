Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL·New

Roughriders overtake Elks in 4th quarter to improve to 2-0

Mitchell Picton's fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference Saturday as the Saskatchewan Roughriders remained perfect on the season with a 26-16 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Morrow rushes for 126 yards, 1 TD in victory

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) tries to evade Edmonton Elks' Makana Henry (74) during a 26-16 win in Edmonton on Saturday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Mitchell Picton's fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference Saturday as the Saskatchewan Roughriders remained perfect on the season with a 26-16 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

The Roughriders are 2-0 in the CFL's early going, after also defeating Hamilton in their opening game.

The Elks dropped to 0-2 after losing 59-15 in their first game to the B.C. Lions, and have now gone nine games without a win at home. Edmonton went 0-7 last season at Commonwealth Stadium.

Saskatchewan struck for a 50-yard field goal from Brett Lauther on its opening drive.

Edmonton was minus-one yard in offence in the first quarter.

There was no further scoring until midway through the second, when Lauther kicked an 18-yard field goal.

After Edmonton's Matt Thomas recovered a fumble off a missed field goal return at the Saskatchewan 23, quarterback Nick Arbuckle found Kenny Lawler for a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Elks up 7-6 with three minutes left in the second frame.

WATCH | Lawler hauls it in:

Elks' Lawler makes outstanding touchdown reception against Roughriders

53 minutes ago
Duration 1:08
Edmonton wide receiver Kenny Lawler leaps in the air and stays in bounds for an incredible touchdown.

Saskatchewan quickly responded with an unconverted touchdown of its own with less than a minute to play in the first half, as Jamal Morrow scored on a two-yard rush.

The Elks opened the third quarter with a 12-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo, who then connected on a 30-yarder to close out the third.

Lauther put his team back in front again with a 41-yard field goal five minutes into the fourth. Castillo made it 16-15 for Edmonton with a 37-yarder midway through the final quarter.

The Roughriders quickly responded with a 28-yard TD pass from Cody Fajardo to Picton, who also reeled in the two-point convert.

WATCH | Roughriders take the lead in the 4th quarter:

Roughriders beat Elks to start season with 2 straight victories

30 minutes ago
Duration 0:53
Saskatchewan defeats Edmonton 26-16, Cody Fajardo throws for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Saskatchewan looked to put the game away not long afterwards after a forced fumble recovery by A.C. Leonard, but Lauther missed a 44-yard field goal. He quickly got another chance, however, and nailed a 21-yard field goal.

Both teams are on the road next week as the Riders head to Montreal on Thursday and the Elks are in Calgary on Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now