Henry, Bane score 1st CFL touchdowns to help lift Stampeders over Roughriders

Malik Henry and Shawn Bane scored the first touchdowns of their CFL careers for the Calgary Stampeders in a 23-17 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Paredes adds 3 field goals as Calgary earns 3rd win of season

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan's Godfrey Onyeka, left, walks away as Calgary's Shawn Bane, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Hergy Mayala during the first quarter of the Stampeders' 23-17 win on Saturday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw touchdown passes to Henry and Bane and completed 16-of-25 passes for 180 yards. Kicker Rene Paredes was good on three of four field-goal attempts for Calgary (3-5).

William Powell scored a rushing TD for Saskatchewan (5-3). Quarterback Cody Fajardo was 25-for-44 in passing for 269 yards. Brett Lauther booted three field goals.

Saskatchewan faces Calgary in three straight games in October interrupted only by a bye week. It's the first time since 1951 that a team plays the same opponent three games in a row in the regular season.

Calgary is in Regina next Saturday and in Vancouver to face the B.C. Lions (4-4) the following week.

The Stampeders, who were coming off a bye week, moved out of the West Division basement with Saturday's win ahead of the Edmonton Elks (2-5).

