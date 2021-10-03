Henry, Bane score 1st CFL touchdowns to help lift Stampeders over Roughriders
Paredes adds 3 field goals as Calgary earns 3rd win of season
Malik Henry and Shawn Bane scored the first touchdowns of their CFL careers for the Calgary Stampeders in a 23-17 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
William Powell scored a rushing TD for Saskatchewan (5-3). Quarterback Cody Fajardo was 25-for-44 in passing for 269 yards. Brett Lauther booted three field goals.
"𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆?"<br><br>Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/shawn_Banejr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shawn_Banejr</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameday</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/calstampeders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calstampeders</a> <a href="https://t.co/KkrwnxbFWr">pic.twitter.com/KkrwnxbFWr</a>—@CFL
Saskatchewan faces Calgary in three straight games in October interrupted only by a bye week. It's the first time since 1951 that a team plays the same opponent three games in a row in the regular season.
Calgary is in Regina next Saturday and in Vancouver to face the B.C. Lions (4-4) the following week.
The Stampeders, who were coming off a bye week, moved out of the West Division basement with Saturday's win ahead of the Edmonton Elks (2-5).
