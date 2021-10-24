Roughriders avoid season sweep in downing Stampeders
Saskatchewan rallies with pair of 2nd-half TDs in front of 21,672 at McMahon Stadium
The Saskatchewan Roughriders avoided a third consecutive loss to the Stampeders with a 20-17 win Saturday in Calgary.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hammering the B.C. Lions 45-0 in another West Division game Saturday to get to 10-1 means the defending Grey Cup champions will host the division final Dec. 5.
Saskatchewan (6-4), Calgary (5-6) and the Lions (4-6) are in a race to have the Nov. 28 division semifinal in their stadiums, while the Edmonton Elks (2-7) languish in the basement.
The Stampeders took two games off Saskatchewan in early October to secure the season series. Calgary would rank higher in the standings in the event of a tie between the two clubs at the end of the regular season.
Trailing 10-6 at halftime Saturday, the Roughriders rallied with a pair of second-half touchdowns in front of an announced 21,672 at McMahon Stadium.
WATCH l Roughriders hold off Stampeders' late push to snap losing streak:
Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 21-of-26 pass attempts for 222 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Brayden Lenius and Kyran Moore and was intercepted once.
Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther kicked field goals from 48 and 52 yards, but missed from 54 and 44 yards.
Fajardo earned his first career victory against the Stampeders as did Craig Dickenson as Saskatchewan's head coach.
Mitchell passes Burris for all-time Calgary completions
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was 21 for 31 in passing Saturday to become the Stampeders' leader in all-time completions.
The 31-year-old Texan needed just two Saturday to surpass previous leader Henry Burris (2,267), and he produced them on Calgary's opening drive.
Mitchell threw for 311 yards to be 14 shy of a career 30,000.
Two of his three interceptions occurred in Saturday's second half, however, when Mitchell was also sacked four times.
With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Mitchell's 44-yard bomb to Shawn Bane put the hosts on Saskatchewan's 24-yard-line .
A four-yard scoring throw to Sindani on the goal-line, plus the convert, had the Stampeders trailing by a field goal with 48 seconds remaining.
Calgary's attempt to recover an onside kick failed, however, on a leaping grab by Saskatchewan's Duke Williams. The Stampeders had the ball for one final drive, but didn't score again.
Saskatchewan's Jeremy Clark ran an interception back to Calgary's 13-yard line on the final play of the third quarter. On a third-and-goal, Fajardo threw to Moore in the end zone for a 20-10 lead.
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund fumbled a return in the first half's final seconds for Saskatchewan to recover. Lauther was wide on a 44-yard attempt, however, after success from 52 out on Saskatchewan's previous drive.
Carey's one-yard scoring plunge finished a 12-play, 92-yard drive in the second quarter.
Lauther kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the opening quarter for a 3-3 score. He then missed a 54-yard attempt early in the second quarter.
Saskatchewan didn't take advantage of a Jacob Dearborn interception early in the first quarter. A subsequent fumble on a snap gave Calgary the ball back on their own 27-yard line.
Calgary converted a Branden Dozier interception on Saskatchewan's opening drive of the game into a 12-yard field goal by Paredes.
