Cody Fajardo runs in winning TD as Roughriders edge Tiger-Cats
Saskatchewan QB completes 25-of-31 passes for 313 yards
Cody Fajardo ran in the winning touchdown with under a minute to play as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-19 on Thursday.
Fajardo completed 25-of-31 passes for 313 yards, and had 56 more on the ground to lead the Roughriders (4-3) to their third win in a row.
His top target on the night was receiver Shaq Evans, who finished with seven catches for 160 yards. William Powell also ran in a TD while Gabriel Ferraro booted three field goals.
Dane Evans made his first start for Hamilton (5-1) at quarterback in place of the injured Jeremiah Masoli. He went 19 for 29 for 196 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Hamilton announced this week that Masoli will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.
Saskatchewan has won four of five games since beginning the CFL season 0-2, including a Week 1 loss in Hamilton against the Ticats.
