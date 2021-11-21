Tiger-Cats finish regular season with dominant win over Roughriders
Hamilton (8-6) will host Montreal (7-7) in the East semifinal next Sunday
Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans threw touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.
Both squads had already cemented second spot in their respective divisions before kickoff.
Saskatchewan clinched its position with last week's 29-24 win over Edmonton, while Hamilton captured the East's No. 2 spot with the Ottawa Redblacks' 19-18 comeback win Friday night over the Montreal Alouettes.
Hamilton (8-6) will host Montreal (7-7) in the East semifinal next Sunday while the Calgary Stampeders (7-6) will visit Saskatchewan (9-5).
WATCH | Ticats end regular season with dominant win over Riders:
Isaac Harker made his first start of the season — and second of his CFL career — as Saskatchewan didn't play many veterans.
That included starter Fajardo, running back William Powell, receiver Duke Williams, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and offensive lineman Dan Clark.
Hamilton fielded its starters and predictably took control of the game.
Evans wasted no time staking Hamilton to a 21-0 lead. He capped a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a six-yard TD strike to Brandon Banks at 4:34.
Michael Domagala's 34-yard field goal at 4:34 put the Ticats ahead 24-0 following Tunde Adeleke's interception.
Brett Lauther's 16-yard field goal at 13:35 accounted for Saskatchewan's scoring.
Harker finished 16-of-23 passing for 150 yards and two interceptions while Fine was 5-of-9 attempts for 64 yards.
Evans was 10-of-16 passing for 126 yards with two interceptions. He also ran for 33 yards on four carries and had a 25-yard punt
Lawrence breaks franchise record for most tackles
Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence's five tackles boosted his career total to 609. Lawrence surpassed Rob Hitchcock (606) for tops in club history.
Don Jackson scored Hamilton's other touchdown.
Domagala's 15-yard field goal to end the second quarter gave Hamilton a 14-0 halftime lead. It came after Domagala missed a 32-yard try at 13:09 that went for a single.
Masoli capped a smart 97-yard, 14-play drive with an eight-yard TD pass to Jackson at 8:16 of the second to put Hamilton ahead 10-0. Masoli was seven-of-eight passing for 81 yards on the march.
Domagala opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal at 13:57 of the first quarter.
