Redblacks spoil Alouettes' final regular-season home game with last-second win

The Ottawa Redblacks beat the Montreal Alouettes after Caleb Evans converted a two-point conversion to R.J. Harris with 11 seconds to go to steal a 19-18 win at Percival Molson Stadium.

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Caleb Evans attempts a pass during a 19-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Ottawa Redblacks ruined the Montreal Alouettes' final regular-season home game.

Caleb Evans converted a two-point conversion to R.J. Harris with 11 seconds to go to steal a 19-18 win at Percival Molson Stadium.

The Redblacks made the Als pay with two touchdowns following fumbles by Montreal's Jeshrun Antwi. Evans rushed for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards. Kicker Lewis Ward added one field goal.

Trevor Harris threw two touchdown passes to Jake Weineke and racked up 259 yards. Kicker David Cote added two field goals.

Weineke became the league leader in touchdowns with 11 on the season.

Kickers Ward and Cote exchanged identical 44-yard field goals to tie the game 3-3 in the first quarter.

Cote added a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter to grab a 6-3 lead for Montreal.

Harris found Jake Weineke with a 14-yard touchdown pass. Montreal attempted the two-point conversion but failed.

Harris and Weineke teamed up for Montreal's second touchdown of the night. The South Dakota State University product caught a 21-yard pass giving the Als an 18-3 lead at halftime.

Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi fumbled the ball on their own 32-yard line on the first play of the third quarter. The Redblacks made the Als pay when Evans made a one-yard sneak for a touchdown and completed the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 18-11.

Antwi fumbled the ball a second time at Ottawa's 14-yard line with 2:31 to go in the fourth quarter. The Redblacks drove all the way down the field and Evans rushed in his second touchdown of the night.

Evans' successful two-point conversion pass to Harris notched Ottawa's shock win in Montreal.

