McLeod Bethel-Thompson signs 1-year contract extension with Argonauts
San Francisco native threw CFL-high 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts last season
The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to a one-year extension Tuesday.
Bethel-Thompson was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 11.
The 31-year-old San Francisco native had CFL highs in touchdown passes (26) and 300-yard games (nine) in just 13 starts with Toronto last season. He also finished third overall in passing yards (4,024).
Bethel-Thompson is entering his fourth season with the Argos.
Alouettes re-sign top receiver Eugene Lewis
The Montreal Alouettes re-signed American receiver Eugene Lewis to a one-year deal.
Lewis was scheduled to become a free agent next week.
The six-foot-one, 208-pound Lewis was Montreal's leading receiver last year with 72 catches for 1,133 yards and five TDs. Lewis, 26, was named an East Division all-star for his efforts.
Lewis has appeared in 38 career regular-season games over three seasons with Montreal. He has registered 123 catches for 2,080 yards and nine TDs. He has also run for a touchdown and thrown a scoring strike.
Spain joins forces with CFL
Spain's Federacion Espanola de Futbol Americano is the latest country to partner with the CFL.
Spain becomes the 14th country to join the Alliance of Gridiron Football (IAGF), which is dedicated to growing football globally. The IAGF consists of football federations/elite leagues from Austria, Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Spain and Sweden.
The CFL is working with its partners to host scouting combines in Europe, Japan, Brazil and Mexico prior to the CFL Global Draft in April.
