Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Alouettes
2-time league all-star won Grey Cups with Montreal (2009, 2010) and Toronto (2017)
S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.
The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts.
The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season games.
Green, 37, won Grey Cups with Montreal (2009, 2010) and Toronto (2017). His last championship came after missing the 2016 season with a serious knee injury.
He cracked the 1,000-yard receiving plateau seven times during his CFL career, including all three seasons with Toronto. His best campaign was in 2017 with the Argos when he registered 104 catches for 1,462 yards — both career highs — with 10 TDs.
