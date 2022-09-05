Liegghio's late 55-yard field goal lifts Blue Bombers over Roughriders in Labour Day Classic
Collaros throws 2 TDs as Winnipeg clinches playoff spot with 20-18 victory
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in the Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
The field goal, the longest of Liegghio's CFL career, came with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter and gave the Bombers their only lead of the game. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the 11-1 Bombers with the Riders dropping to 6-6 with the tough defeat. Winnipeg is 7-0 on the road this season.
55 yards in enemy territory and it's good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LDWeekend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LDWeekend</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/oktire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oktire</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Wpg_BlueBombers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wpg_BlueBombers</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MarcLiegghio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarcLiegghio</a> <a href="https://t.co/HrNBBIaIVy">pic.twitter.com/HrNBBIaIVy</a>—@CFL
The teams combined for 34 points in the first half but the defences tightened after the break, resulting in a scoreless third quarter.
After Liegghio's field goal, the Riders drove deep into Winnipeg territory only to have quarterback Cody Fajardo intercepted by Jason Mallett on the 14-yard line. Fajardo's pass was tipped by running back Frankie Hickson and Mallett was in the right place at the right time to make the interception.
The Riders opened the game with an impressive 11-play, 67-yard drive capped off with a one-yard touchdown from Fajardo on a quarterback sneak.
The Bombers responded with a pair of touchdown passes by Zach Collaros, which were sandwiched around Lauther's third field goal of the game.
Nick Demski hauled in the first touchdown pass, making a late adjustment on a 50-yard route to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Collaros bought himself some time to find Dalton Schoen on a 22-yard scoring pass that closed the gap to 17-14.
Leigghio hit a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make the score 17-17.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?