Circus catch leads Argos past Ticats in pre-season tilt

Dakota Prukop's 43-yard touchdown pass to Cole Watson in the fourth quarter led the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-23 exhibition win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.

Watson's circus catch capped an eight-play, 77-yard march at 7:08 and erased a 23-20 Hamilton advantage at Tim Hortons Field. The attendance wasn't announced.

Donald De La Haye's 16-yard field goal at 13:27 put Toronto (2-0) ahead 30-23. Frankie Williams' 58-yard kickoff return put Hamilton (1-1) at the Argos' 43-yard line with 1:22 remaining but Hayden Moore's third-down completion was three yards short of a first down with 44 seconds to play, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Lirim Hajrullahu's 43-yard field goal at 5:55 of the third put Hamilton ahead 23-20.

The contest was the final audition for Toronto and Hamilton players as CFL clubs must make their final roster cuts by 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Hamilton kicks off the '19 regular season hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night. Toronto opens its campaign at BMO Field against the Ticats on June 22.

Alouettes, Redblacks play to tie

Montreal Alouettes quarterbacks Antonio Pipkin and Vernon Adams Jr., each threw a touchdown, while Ottawa Redblacks pivots Will Arndt and Danny Collins threw for over 100 yards and an interception apiece in a 20-20 tie in exhibition play.

It took the Alouettes only 90 seconds to score their first touchdown of the night. Pipkin threw a 72-yard touchdown pass on the third play of his game-opening drive. About four minutes later, Montreal's Boris Bede kicked a single following a missed 47-yard field goal.

The Redblacks scored a touchdown of their own thanks to an Arndt quarterback sneak with over six minutes to play in the first quarter. But his team couldn't complete a two-point conversion, leaving the Redblacks down 8-6.

Bede was luckier on his second field-goal attempt of the day, making it from 26 yards out. Ottawa's Jose Maltos responded with one of his own in the quarter.

Adams Jr., stepped in as quarterback in the second quarter and wasted no time putting points on the board. He completed a two-play, 75-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Quan Bray, making the score 18-9 with less than two minutes to play before halftime.

The Alouettes and Redblacks then traded singles before Maltos scored another field with 8:45 to go in the contest.

The Redblacks took the lead less than a minute later when Randall Evans forced a fumble off a sack of Alouettes quarterback Jeff Mathews. Redblacks linebacker Jonathan Newsome then scooped the ball and ran it back 53 yards for the go-ahead score.