CFL playoffs heat up as the temperature cools down

A battle between two cats and a pair of bitter prairie rivals kicks off November's quest for the Grey Cup.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-10) host the Western crossover B.C. Lions (9-9) Sunday afternoon in the Hammer to begin the Canadian Football League playoffs. The Eastern semifinal is set for 1 p.m. ET.

That gridiron battle is followed by the Western semifinal at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Saskatchewan Roughriders (12-6) host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-8) in a game that features two surging football teams and two fan bases that are deeply passionate about the game.

The Calgary Stampeders (13-5) are sitting and waiting for the winner of the West semifinal, while the Ottawa Redblacks (11-7) await their East final opponent.

East semifinal preview

This is the third time the Lions and Ticats are meeting this season after a heated back-to-back series in September that saw both teams get a victory. The Lions are once again crossing over to the East by virtue of finishing the season with a 9-9 record, replacing the third-place Alouettes as the playoff team in the division.

It's a rematch of the 2009 Eastern semifinal when B.C. crossed over to Hamilton and defeated the Ticats 34-27 in overtime.

In their first meeting of the year, it looked as though Hamilton had an assured win — up by a touchdown, controlling the football in B.C. territory, and the clock ticking down. In a baffling move, Ticats head coach June Jones decided to punt instead of attempting an easy field goal that would have sealed the victory.

Instead, the Lions got the ball back and promptly marched down the field, tying the game in a somewhat miraculous fashion. They would then go on to stun the 'Cats in overtime.

With little time to dwell on the loss, Hamilton exacted their revenge a week later at home, thumping the Lions to the tune of 40-10.

As always, the fate of both teams will rest on the shoulders of their starting quarterbacks. Travis Lulay for the Lions and Jeremiah Masoli for the Ticats both have the capability to single-handedly take over football games.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will make his first playoff start this weekend. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Lulay has the experience of big games while this Sunday marks Masoli's playoff debut as a starter. Both teams have battled through injuries during the season, but the Lions appear to be getting a massive boost with the return of Solomon Elimimian.

Hamilton is going to have to find a way to make up for the loss of Brandon Banks' production. He suffered a season-ending clavicle injury on Oct. 19.

This is Wally Buono's last season as a head coach. The CFL's all-time winningest coach is looking for one last magical November run.

West semifinal preview

The storied prairie rivalry between the Bombers and Riders is getting a playoff reboot this year and both teams are playing some of their best football in a long time.

In fact, both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan finished 5-1 down the stretch to close out the season.

It's the fourth time the teams are meeting this season, with the Roughriders having won two of the first three games.

However, in the last meeting in Winnipeg just a few weeks ago, the Bombers pummelled the Riders 31-0.

Watch highlights from Winnipeg's shutout win:

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers humiliated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 31-0. It's Winnipeg's first shutout victory since their 29-0 win over Hamilton on July 28, 2006. 1:16

Now Winnipeg invades Rider Nation in what will no doubt be a hostile territory for the visitors. In the first meeting of the season at the annual Labour Day Classic at Mosaic Stadium in September, the Roughriders won a thriller securing the victory with a late interception.

A week later at the Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg, the Bombers unravelled in a game that saw the Roughriders take two Matt Nichols' interceptions back for touchdowns.

Watch as Saskatchewan turns the tables:

Defence was the story in the 2018 Banjo Bowl, with both team’s combing for a fumble recovery and six interceptions, but Saskatchewan was able to stay poised enough to come away with the 32-27 win in Winnipeg. 2:28

But in the third meeting, the Bombers left nothing to doubt. They were the much better team and laid a beat down on the Riders — they didn't allow a single point.

There's a lot of concern in Riderville in the lead up to this game over the health of starting quarterback Zach Collaros. He suffered a wicked hit to the head by Odell Willis that knocked him out of the game at the end of October. Head coach Chris Jones is being noncommittal about who will start the game for the Roughriders, saying every quarterback is preparing as if they were playing.

For Nichols, this season has been a roller coaster. The back-to-back losses against Saskatchewan in September were a low point for him. But he's shown incredible resilience in the last third of the season and seems to be more confident than ever.

Both defences have been outstanding all season long and with the temperature plummeting in Regina, the running game could play a big factor and Winnipeg's Andrew Harris could be the difference.

The Roughriders will look to feed off the hometown crowd. It's the first playoff game in the new Mosaic Stadium. The Bombers will look to silence Saskatchewan and keep their dreams of winning the Grey Cup for the first time since 1990 alive.