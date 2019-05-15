CFL, players' union working around the clock to hammer out new CBA
Talks could continue past Tuesday as current agreement expires this Saturday
The CFL and CFL Players' Association are now into marathon bargaining.
According to a pair of sources, the two sides met into the night Monday and got a head start on talks early Tuesday morning, with the expectation that negotiations will again go well into Tuesday night. This round of bargaining began Sunday night and Tuesday's session was the final scheduled face-to-face session prior to the end of the current deal, which is set to expire Saturday.
However, that doesn't prevent the league and its players from continuing to talk past Tuesday and schedule additional sessions. The mere fact the two sides are still at the negotiating table and putting in long hours can certainly be seen as a positive sign.
However, for the first time in these negotiations the CFL and CFLPA met on a weekend (Sunday) and continued talking into the evening (Monday).
Threat of partial strike
The league and players are now negotiating monetary items, which is always a potentially contentious discussion. And last week there was persistent talk they remained far apart on many fronts.
The CFL faces a threat of a partial strike at the start of training camp if a new deal can't be reached by Saturday. Ramsay said last week without a new agreement players with the B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes wouldn't report to the start of their respective training camps.
That's because they'd be in a legal strike position and have been instructed by the union not to show up.
Players seeking fair, equitable deal
However, Ramsay has continually stated the union's top priority is securing a fair and equitable deal with the CFL.
Contract talks in 2014 between the CFL and CFLPA were testy. Negotiations broke down several times and there was even a threat of a strike before players ultimately reported to camp and both sides hammered out a five-year agreement.
CFL players have gone on strike once, in 1974, but the situation was settled prior to the start of the regular season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.