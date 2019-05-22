CFL, players rubber stamp 3-year collective bargaining agreement
'We have an exciting future ahead of us,' says league commissioner Randy Ambrosie
The CFL and its players have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.
The league and the CFL Players' Association confirmed the deal with a joint press release on Wednesday. It carries the league through the 2021 season.
The two sides came to terms on a tentative agreement on May 15 and signed a memorandum of agreement on Saturday, one day before the start of training camps.
Statements by the CFLPA and the CFL issued late Saturday confirmed that there had been a discrepancy between the two sides, but that it had been worked out.
CFLPA president Jeff Keeping also released a statement.
"I would like to thank all CFL players for their commitment and diligence as we worked together toward a fair agreement. I would also like to thank the fans for their support and understanding throughout this process," said Keeping. "This new agreement moves us forward as partners in the future of the game."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.