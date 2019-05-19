Skip to Main Content
CFL collective bargaining agreement holds together after 'discrepancy'
The Canadian Press ·
With training camps set to open on Sunday, statements by the CFLPA and the CFL issued late Saturday confirmed that there had been a discrepancy between the two sides but that it had been worked out. (John Woods/Canadian Press)
Labour peace between the CFL and its players' association held together after reports that a tentative collective bargaining agreement between the two sides had fallen apart.

Several media outlets reported on Saturday that the CFLPA and CFL had to have a conference call to iron out a misunderstanding in the memorandum of agreement that had been agreed to on Wednesday.

Statements by the CFLPA to its members and the CFL to media issued late Saturday confirmed that there had been a discrepancy between the two sides but that it had been worked out.

"The language in the [memorandum of agreement] is now agreed upon and is exactly what we communicated to you earlier," said the CFLPA's statement to the players. "We are now prepared to sign and move forward with our unanimous endorsement for the tentative collective agreement."

CFL training camps were set to open on Sunday.

