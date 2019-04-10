CFL Players' Association says league 'unilaterally' delaying CBA negotiations

The Canadian Football League Players' Association says the CFL has "unilaterally" decided to delay contract negotiations.

The news comes after two days of talks between the league and its players association in Vancouver.

CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay says players are "frustrated" by the decision. He called it "disrespectful to the process."

The CFL has set a date of April 29 to potentially resume talks.

The current deal expires May 18.

B.C. Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian, the CFLPA second vice president, says the players believe a deal will be done before training camps open next month.