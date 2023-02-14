Content
'Now is not the timing': Pinball Clemons won't run to replace Tory as Toronto mayor

The timing still isn't right for Michael (Pinball) Clemons to dive into politics. With John Tory soon to make his exit from his post as Toronto's mayor, the Toronto Argonauts general manager and Canadian Football Hall of Famer isn't interested in running to replace Tory.

CFL legend says he's previously pondered pursuing position

A man in a suit smiles as he speaks into a microphone.
Pinball Clemons, seen above in 2019, said Tuesday he isn't interested in running to replace John Tory as mayor of Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

"Not at the moment, no," Clemons told The Canadian Press.

It isn't the first time Clemons' name has come up in mayoral conversation. He had made past considerations but never followed through on running.

"I've said before honestly I have thought about [running for mayor]," Clemons told the Toronto Sun in 2014. "Right now is not the timing because of my own personal goals. I've got more dreams than I have life left.

"In terms of mayor itself, that's not necessarily the particular goal."

Argonauts stalwart

After a short stint in the NFL, the 58-year-old played for the Argos from 1989-2000 as a running back and returner. He helped lead Toronto to three Grey Cup victories, while being a two-time CFL all-star and three-time East Division all-star.

Clemons earned another four Grey Cup rings with the Argos following his playing career — one as a coach and three as a member of the front office, including Toronto's 2022 title win.

Tory announced on Friday that he was resigning from his position due to an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a former member of his staff.

He said the relationship with the employee in his office developed during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was spending long periods of time away from his wife Barbara, to whom he has been married for over 40 years.

The 68-year-old said the relationship with the staffer ended by mutual consent earlier this year and the employee is now working at another job.

Tory had been re-elected as mayor last November after two relatively scandal-free terms in office.

