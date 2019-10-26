Argos cast off Redblacks with dominant 2nd half in home finale

Quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Dakota Prukop and Canadian Michael O'Connor combined for five touchdown passes in the Toronto Argonauts' 39-9 win against the struggling Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Toronto head coach Corey Chamblin auditioned three different quarterbacks in front of 12,995 fans in the Argos' home finale at BMO Field.

Bethel-Thompson tossed two touchdown passes in the first half. Prukop followed up with two more in the third quarter, and O'Connor delivered his first career touchdown pass to begin the final quarter.

WATCH | Canadian Mitchell O'Connor's throws 1st CFL TD pass

Michael O'Connor gets his first career TD pass but someone forgot to tell Rodney Smith. The receiver throws the milestone ball into the crowd but the Argos are able to later recover the ball for the rookie. 1:10

The Ottawa native, relieved Prukop late in the third quarter and immediately made an impact with a 31-yard pass to Amanti Edwards. Four plays later, Rodney Smith hauled in O'Connor's pass in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard scoring play.

O'Connor finished the game with five completions on nine attempts for 61 yards against his hometown team.

Prukop tossed touchdown passes to Smith and running back A.J. Ouellette before the third quarter was eight minutes old.