Roughriders captitalize on Redblacks' turnovers for 5th straight win

The Saskatchewan Roughriders capitalized on three first-quarter interceptions to build an early 20-0 lead, one they wouldn't relinquish in a 40-18 victory over the reeling Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Nick Marshall, L.J. McCray and Derrick Moncrief picked off Dominique Davis on Ottawa's first three possessions.

Those turnovers quickly turned into points for Cody Fajardo and the Riders offence. William Powell and Fajardo each rushed for touchdowns and Brett Lauther added a field goal as the Riders jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Powell had two touchdowns in the game and a game-high 70 yards against his former team.

Fajardo completed 24-of-36 pass attempts for 241 yards and one touchdown to go along with his rushing major. He is 6-2 as a starter this season.

Saskatchewan has won five consecutive games and improved to 6-3, good for a second-place tie with the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division.