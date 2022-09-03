Redblacks top Alouettes, earn back-to-back wins for 1st time this season
Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward notches 5 field goals on 30th birthday in 38-24 win
The Ottawa Redblacks earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium in Montreal on Friday night.
Ottawa quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing. On his 30th birthday, Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward notched five field goals.
With the win, the Redblacks (3-8) improved their away record to 3-3 and their Eastern Conference record to 2-2.
Montreal QB Trevor Harris threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 22-of-29 passing.
Ward opened the scoring in the first quarter by placing a 19-yard attempt through the uprights.
Alouettes kicker David Côté responded with a 33-yard field goal of his own to tie the game late in the first quarter.
The Alouettes (4-7) took a 10-3 lead early in the second when Harris found Eugene Lewis for an eight-yard touchdown.
Ottawa then responded with 15 unanswered points of its own. Onyeka forced Harris to fumble the ball and Coleman recovered it, running it in for a seven-yard touchdown around the midway mark of the quarter.
After Montreal conceded a single on an 86-yard punt by Richie Leone, Ottawa notched their second TD of the quarter as Arbuckle located Darvin Adams on a three-yard pass to put Ottawa up 18-10 at halftime.
Ward added another field goal with a few minutes remaining, while Côté made two field goals of his own. The Redblacks closed the frame up 24-16.
In the fourth, the Alouettes conceded a second single following an Ottawa punt, giving the Redblacks a two-possession lead.
After Onyeka recovered a Jeshrun Antwi fumble, Ward added his fourth field goal of the night from 15 yards out. QB Caleb Evans rushed in for a two-yard TD to put Ottawa up 35-17 with just over two minutes left.
On the following drive, Harris found Jake Weineke with an 11-yard pass for Montreal's second touchdown of the night.
Ward closed the game with his fifth field goal to seal the victory.
