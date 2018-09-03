Redblacks' Kyries Hebert suspended for 2nd time this season

Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Kyries Hebert will be watching from the sidelines again because of an illegal hit.

The CFL on Monday announced he has been suspended two games for hitting Montreal Alouettes receiver B.J. Cunningham to the side of his head in a "reckless manner" in Friday's contest.

The penalty was issued after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie held a telephone hearing with Hebert and a representative of the league's Players' Association.

It's the second time this season Hebert has been suspended following a one-game ban for a hit on Calgary Stampeders receiver DaVaris Daniels in Week 3.

The veteran linebacker said at the time that he had no plan to change his style of play.

Little room for error

"I've had over 800 career tackles and I've been in trouble five times maybe, so the ratio is not like it's an every play incident where I have a play that's illegal," said Hebert. "I want to clean it up, the most important thing is our team and for me to be available to them."

Hebert also said after his Week 3 suspension that he knows he has little room for error.

"They're [the league] going to keep a closer eye because I'm me."

Montreal went on to beat Ottawa 21-11. Cunningham stayed in the game after the hit and Hebert was given a 15-yard penalty on the play for roughness.